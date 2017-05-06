Pete Evan's wife Nicola Robinson has opened up about her bisexuality.

Nicola Robinson, wellness blogger and wife of celebrity chef Pete Evans, has opened up about her bisexuality.

The former model told her 38,000 Instagram followers that during her childhood and teenage years she felt like she was more of a boy than a girl.

“I begged my Mum for short hair & I tried desperately to be accepted by my three older brothers, mostly by exuding boyish behaviour & imitating everything they did, including their love of skateboarding, nudie girl mags, motorbikes & V8’s!” she wrote.

She said that she also thought she was supposed to be a boy because she was “so innately into bewwwbs, especially big ones”.

A post shared by Nicola Robinson Evans ???? (@nutritionmermaid) on May 5, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

The wellness blogger explained that she never spoke about her attraction to women because she didn’t think it was “normal” and she didn’t want people to think that she was a “weirdo” but now she understands herself better.

“Back then I was just completely & utterly fascinated by the female form & not at all interested in boys, unless of course they were fluffy & had four legs!” she wrote.

“I’m still deeply in awe of everything that represents, embodies & exudes the sacred feminine & by no means do I ever now feel like I’m a weirdo for endlessly loving one of life’s most celestial creations, but I’m definitely wholeheartedly into my glorious husband now too!” she added.