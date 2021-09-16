A quick recap of what's going on with Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's swollen balls.

Why yes, that is one of the weirdest headlines of my career.

Gather around mates, because we are here to discuss Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend's balls. They're in a bad way, apparently, and Minaj told everyone about it on Twitter.

These truly are unprecedented times.

It began in the same way all wild pop culture stories do, with the Met Gala. Before the Gala, Minaj tweeted she wasn't going to the event, citing her 11-month-old son as the reason she did not want to travel.

Okey dokey.

But then she mentioned all attendees must be fully vaccinated, which she is not.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

While that on its own was eyebrow raising for some, it had nothing on what happened next... an unprompted message about her cousin's friend's swollen genitals, which he had falsely equated to a COVID-19 vaccination side effect.

"My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it and became impotent," she wrote.

"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.

"So just pray on it and make sure you're comfortable with your decision, not bullied."