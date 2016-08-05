The partner of convicted domestic violence felon, Nick Stevens has launched a vicious attack on social media against Stevens’ victim, former girlfriend Laima McKenna.

Amelia Miller has called Ms McKenna ‘sad and pathetic’ while claiming she was “just slowly putting some truths out there.”

Nick Stevens is serving jail time for domestic violence against his former partner.

On a post with a meme saying, “Jealousy is a curse” Miller said that McKenna was a “wanna-be star f---er” and a “compulsive liar”.

She wrote:

“For everybody who keeps asking we are 14 years apart, Her year of Birth is 1975. Lying about these types of things is just pathetic and sad, but being a compulsive liar is what fame chaser and wanna- be star [email protected] #ker LM does best.”

Laima McKenna has not spoken of the violent and brutal attack on her by Stevens, only writing on Facebook in July “I am so happy that it is all finally over.”

For everybody who keeps asking we are 14 years apart, Her year of Birth is 1975. Lying about these types of things is just pathetic and sad, but being a compulsive liar is what fame chaser and wanna- be star [email protected]#ker LM does best. A photo posted by A M E L I A M I L L E R (@ameliajademiller) on Jul 25, 2016 at 3:35am PDT

In a second post Amelia Miller, who has worn a series of designer outfits to court while Stevens was convicted and sentenced, thanked her “designer” for dressing her for court, writing “Thankyou @ralphlauren for dressing me for the most trying week of my life.”

She also thanked her supporters declaring her love for her domestic violence felon partner. “I absolutely adore him and haven't ever been happier so we have many happy announcements and milestones to come xxx” she wrote.