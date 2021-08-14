A princess mother and a sister on The Voice: Everything we know about Nick Kyrgios' family.

It's time for another Kyrgios to appear on our TV screens.

Halimah Kyrgios, the older sister of tennis pro Nick Kyrgios, is competing on this year's season of The Voice Australia. And this Sunday night, she'll make her first appearance, performing in the blind auditions.

Ads for Sunday's episode show the 31-year-old singing Tina Arena's 'Chains' for the four judges - Guy Sebastian, Keith Urban, Rita Ora and Jessica Mauboy - with Guy pressing his buzzer to turn and see her.

Halimah's brother Nick and parents Norlaila and Giorgos also attended (via video call) to support her.

After her performance, host Sonia Kruger said: "She was amazing!" while her proud brother replied: "She always is."

Watch the teaser trailer for The Voice Australia 2021. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 7.

Ahead of the episode tomorrow night, here's everything you need to know about Halimah and the Kyrgios family.

Halimah is the middle child in the Kyrgios family. She and her brothers, Christos and Nick, were born and raised in Canberra to Giorgos and Norlaila.

Their dad was born in Greece and moved to Australia as a child. He works as a house painter. While their mother, Norlaila, is a computer engineer with royal blood.

Born in Gombak, a district in Selangor, Malaysia, Norlaila's grandfather’s cousin was the Sultan of Pahang. This makes her, by birth, the Tengku of Pahang, which loosely translates to the princess of the Pahang state.

However, after moving to Australia in her 20s, Norlaila chose to give up her title.