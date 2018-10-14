Nick Cummins just brilliantly nailed exactly what's wrong with The Bachelor.

Sitting at home on the couch watching The Bachelor, it’s easy to forget the actual people behind the characters.

It seems like the drama unfolds naturally with each person fitting into a stereotype perfectly. There are villains, and there are charming Aussie bachelors.

But now Nick Cummins, the “Aussie larrikin bloke”, has nailed exactly what is wrong with reality television.

Speaking to The Sunday Project, the 2018 Bachelor said he’s never been in a mental state as difficult as the state he’s currently in, after he was thrown into an artificial environment and told to find love, whilst having to keep his emotions to himself.

The Honey Badger chats about his low mental space during the show, knocks some tabloid headlines on the head, plus he has a message for Brittany and Sophie. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/cDA1aNIRfr — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 14, 2018

“You go in there and you go ‘I’ve got a chance at finding the girl for me here’ and then all of a sudden it gets to a point where you’re sending girls home,” the 31-year-old explained.

“I’m not a rude bloke. I feel that I am pretty honest and fair with the girls. Every time a girl got sent home, at least one of the other girls would come up to me out of the girls that remain and would say ‘Are you okay?’ and I wasn’t,” he added.

The former Wallaby then explained the complexity of sending women home when he was unable to give them a real chance.

“It’s terrible sending someone home when you don’t actually know them that well, and they could be the one. You’re sending a nice girl home in tears and you never actually had a chance together,” Cummins explained.

“So it is quite tough seeing how it’s all played out and how these girls have really really suffered and myself as well, but it’s got to be fair across the board,” he added.

For Nick Cummins, the night before the finale was especially stressful.

“The very last night before the finale, no sleep for me,” he told The Project panel.