In 2018, Honey Badger dumped two women on national TV. He's just welcomed his first child.

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins has welcomed his first child with his partner, Alexandra George, with the pair both announcing the news on Instagram today.

The family milestone marks a new life direction for the rugby union champion, who made his mark in the media when he starred in The Bachelor in 2018.

At the end of the season, Cummins decided to choose neither Brittany Hockley nor Sophie Tieman, a decision that led to national criticism.

However, things seem to be going only onwards and upwards for the Honey Badger now.

The arrival of his son.

Cummins shared on Instagram overnight that he had welcomed his new baby with Alexandra.

Posting a photo of himself kissing his partner as she held their newborn baby, Cummins wrote “What an amazing life experience, so much love for my mob”.

Alexandra also shared a photo of their baby’s tiny hand on her own social media and announced they had given birth to a son.

“Our not so little treasure Billy George Cummins has arrived and has filled our hearts beyond measure. We’re so grateful for the happiness and joy he has brought us,” she wrote alongside the photo.

“Watching Nick hold our son on his first Father’s Day was such a surreal moment, you’re a wonderful Dad already. So blessed to share my life with you both.”