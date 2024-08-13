Nick Cave lost two sons in 10 years. This is what he learned about grief.

Nick Cave is an award-winning musician, writer and actor who has consistently transcended genres and industry norms over the course of his 40 year career. He's toured the world, starred in films, released poetry and chart-topping albums, and launched his own website called The Red Hand Files.

But in the last 10 years he experienced personal heartbreak that fundamentally changed his worldview.

In 2015, the singer lost his son Arthur when he fell from a cliff near his home in Brighton after taking LSD for the first time. He was 15 years old.

Seven years later in 2022, his 31-year-old son Jethro died of undisclosed causes.

On grief, Cave believes it ultimately brings meaning to life. But it doesn't make his unfathomable loss any easier to accept.

"There is the initial cataclysmic event that we eventually absorb, or rearrange ourselves, so that we become creatures of loss as we get older; this is part of our fundamental fabric of what we are as human beings," the singer told Leigh Sales in a new interview for Australian Story.

"This is not a tragic element to our lives but rather a deepening element and that brings incredible meaning into our life. I've found that personally, and I think a lot of other people have found that, provided you can remain open."

Nick Cave with Leigh Sales on Australian Story. Image: ABC.