Nicolas Cage and a gripping backstory: Everything we know about the new 'Tiger King' series.

It was only a matter of time before the widely popular Tiger King docu-series on Netflix got snapped up by Hollywood. More than 34 million people watched the series in its first 10 days on the streaming service.

If you haven’t yet stepped into the mind-boggling world of tiger breeding in America, where Joe Exotic, a self described “gay, gun-toting cowboy with a mullet”, is in a vicious tiger-related feud with Carole Baskin, a leopard print loving cats-rights activist who half the world thinks murdered her husband, excuse us, but what isolation rock have you been living under?

Variety reports a scripted series centred on just Joe (real name, Joseph Allen Schreibvogel) is currently in the works, and will be taken to market in coming days.

Video by Netflix

It’s to be produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS, and will star Nicolas Cage, who is best known for his action flicks.

The series is to be based off a Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad, which explores how Joseph became Joe Exotic – the eccentric tiger breeder from the deep south.

Published in June 2019, the article talks about how Joe grew up in an unaffectionate family and became a police officer straight out of high school. His dad made him shake his hand and promise not to come to his funeral when his parents found out he was gay as a young man.