"You won't have time for anything else." The five fictions of early motherhood.

Author Anna Snoekstra recently had a baby whilst completing her novel, Out of Breath.

In this piece, she shares the five fictions of early motherhood.



#1. You will feel a great surge of love the first time you set eyes on your child.

This was definitely fiction, for me at least. I'd heard so much about this fabled surge of intense love that I was expecting it. I was excited. Apparently it was unlike any love you'd ever felt before. It sounded great.

So, after 36 hours of agony, they pulled the baby out of me and it felt like they were pulling one of my organs out.

When they put this bloodied, slippery, steaming thing onto my chest, I waited.

While you're here, watch what it's like if a newborn could text. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

'She's so beautiful,' my husband said, glasses fogging.

The monstrous purple thing on my chest started to scream.

The surge of love didn't come. Just panic.

After that was a blur of people and questions and poking and prodding. But then, finally, night came. The lights were turned off. I was alone with my baby and it was quiet.

I held her close, and we stood swaying by the hospital room window, looking out over the city. It was just the two of us, together. That's when I felt it.

#2. You'll hate your body.

This idea of a post-baby body is always a negative, something you want to bounce back from as soon as possible. But I like my body much more now.

Before I had a child, I felt weak. I remember once when I was visiting a family friend, her five-year-old threw herself at me in a hug.

'Be careful,' her mother said, 'Anna is frail.'