'I had my first baby a month ago. Here are the 10 items that saved me.'

I'm a new mum! It's true what they say - nothing compares to holding your baby in your arms for the first time, and the rush of oxytocin is second to none.

Of course, there are challenges - like sleep deprivation and the concern that my right nipple may never fully recover from its first few weeks of breastfeeding. But I've been incredibly lucky to have a positive postnatal journey so far, and I wanted to share some of the products that have been truly life saving for me during this time.

Most are pretty affordable, basic items - nothing fancy - just things that make me or my daughter Isabella more comfortable, or have eased our journey with breastfeeding and sleeping unattached.

Starting with my biggest recommendation: colostrum collectors! I used these syringes from 37 weeks to collect my liquid gold, and it was invaluable to me for a few reasons. Firstly, I felt like it gave me an opportunity to learn my boobs! Before then, my nipples were purely ornamental, and not things I was used to touching much at all. Learning to hand express, and figure out how my breasts would feed my baby down the line, was such a great skill to start to master before the birth of Isabella. Having a bunch of full syringes of colostrum before my milk came in was also a lifesaver. My daughter was naturally a bit unsettled, and having a backlog of sweet, sticky colostrum to soothe her with, as well as start to build her immune system and gut health was such a comfort. My husband was even able to feed it to her.

The Haakaa syringe. Image: Supplied.