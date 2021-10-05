The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday October 6.

American 'freedom fighters' march for Australia in New York.

Hundreds of Americans opposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers have rallied outside the Australian consulate in New York with signs reading "Save Australia."

Other banners read "What's happening in Melbourne?" and "we will not comply" as the group marched across the Brooklyn Bridge.

"People around the world are not allowed to go to restaurants. I watched my Australian friend live on Instagram, who said he recently lost his job as a health worker," said one man, as reported by the SBS.

"What's going on in Australia is not just going to be Australia. And when it shows up on our doorsteps, we're gonna punch it right in the f***ing teeth."

Australia became the surprising focal point of an American anti-vaccine mandate protest march for teachers in New York City overnight, with hundreds of demonstrators chanting “Save Australia” and some waving Aussie flags. #TheAdvertiser https://t.co/0ujRPDb94O — The Advertiser (@theTiser) October 5, 2021

The group were also protesting against New York's vaccine mandate for teachers and school staff members, which requires them to have had at least one jab by Monday to be able to keep teaching.

Angry protesters knocked over a COVID testing tent on their way through the city, while booing and shouting at the health workers.

Many Australians acted in bemusement at the protests in their honour.

Gang rapist Mohammed Skaf to walk free on strict parole this week.

Mohammed Skaf, who was 17 when he and his brothers were involved in the rape of four women and schoolgirls in 2000, will be released from prison to his family's western Sydney home this week.

He will be subjected to electronic monitoring 24 hours a day and strict parole conditions, and will live in a granny flat on his mum's property.