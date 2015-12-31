Forget resolutions, here are my New Year's wishes for you.

May we each be able to say at the end of 2016 that someone else on this earth is breathing easier because we were here. In 2016 donate your old clothes, your time, your no-longer-needed cot or stereo or bike. Donate money. Donate your services. Whatever you choose, let’s all make it an aim that one person’s life is changed for the better because of us in 2016. Signing up to Givit.org.au is a great start.

And finally however this year played out for you – for better or for worse – know that 2016 is a new year, a fresh start, to be who you want to be.

Bec tells teenagers what she wants them to know. Post continues below.



Thanks for all your words of encouragement and support in 2015. Thanks for the debates, the discussions and the laughs. I wish for each of you everything I could possibly wish for myself in 2016: contentment, a sense of fulfilment, the feeling of being loved and muchos, muchos joy. Oh and a good book (or 20) to read!