"2021 is three days away. And January is my least favourite month of the year."

2021 is three days away. Let that sink it for a sec. In three days we will finally be able to close the door on the train wreck of a year that has been 2020 and dive head first, “New Year, New Me” into 2021.

It’s an interesting concept, isn’t it? That the start of a new year brings with it endless opportunities for self improvement, a clean slate and more motivation than ever to get that promotion or lose a few kilos.

The concept of ‘New Year, New Me’ implies that there’s something wrong with you, like you haven’t just spent the last twelve months surviving a pandemic and what was arguably the most difficult year in many of our lives. You, my friend, deserve a medal, not a do-over.

Watch: Need some laughs? We all do. Here's the year that was 2020 - all summed up in a Zoom video call.



Video via Mamamia

The pressure to magically transform into a new, more accomplished person at the stroke of midnight on the 31st of December is anxiety-inducing and often lasts all of January.

I, for one, am done with that type of negative energy in my life.

If 'New Year, New Me' were a friend, I'd ghost them. You’re worth more.

Do you make New Year's resolutions? Good for you. I’m a goal-oriented person and I too need goals to strive towards. Personal growth and learning are fantastic, but it's important to recognise that some resolutions are just adding to the pressure you're already feeling and are really just setting you up to fail.

That churning feeling you feel around NYE is a mix of shame from not accomplishing this year's resolutions and anxiety from strewing over, trying to set meaningful targets for next year. Spoiler: You’re human. You don’t need to set KPI's for yourself.