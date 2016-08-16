Prepare yourselves: Urban Decay is launching a new Naked palette.

It’s time to get Naked. Again.
Urban Decay, the brand largely responsible for making us all obsessed with being nude (on our EYES, people – mind out of the gutter) have just made a major announcement.
They’re releasing a new Naked palette.
WEEEEEEEEEE!
Called Naked: Ultimate Basics, it’s the seventh palette in the brand’s popular Naked collection – but there’s one major difference that sets it apart from the rest.
There’s no shimmer, no sparkle and no glitter – the theme of the 12 shades is matte.
The collection of matte neutrals covers all your basic needs from pinks, peaches and browns to a cool blue, burnt orange and reddy-brown.
The only exception to the matte rule is the inclusion of one demi-matte colour designed to be used for strobing.
If past palettes are anything to go by, you can expect the shadows to be pigmented, buttery and blend like a dream. It also comes complete with a dual-ended brush designed to make your shadows smokey.
Watch: We have a play with the Urban Decay Spectrum Palette. Post continues after video.