Prepare yourselves: Urban Decay is launching a new Naked palette.

It’s time to get Naked. Again.

Urban Decay, the brand largely responsible for making us all obsessed with being nude (on our EYES, people – mind out of the gutter) have just made a major announcement.

They’re releasing a new Naked palette.

Introducing the newest member of the Naked lineup… Naked Ultimate Basics!! #YouLookBetterNaked #NakedUltimateBasics ???? A photo posted by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Aug 15, 2016 at 6:12am PDT

WEEEEEEEEEE!

Called Naked: Ultimate Basics, it’s the seventh palette in the brand’s popular Naked collection – but there’s one major difference that sets it apart from the rest.

There’s no shimmer, no sparkle and no glitter – the theme of the 12 shades is matte.

via GIPHY

The collection of matte neutrals covers all your basic needs from pinks, peaches and browns to a cool blue, burnt orange and reddy-brown.

The only exception to the matte rule is the inclusion of one demi-matte colour designed to be used for strobing.

If past palettes are anything to go by, you can expect the shadows to be pigmented, buttery and blend like a dream. It also comes complete with a dual-ended brush designed to make your shadows smokey.

Watch: We have a play with the Urban Decay Spectrum Palette. Post continues after video.