Every TV show and movie dropping on Stan in November.

In case you need a general refresher of what the show is about, without any spoilers, we’ve got you covered.

Kevin Costner stars as James Dutton, the owner of The Yellowstone - which is the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. He follows in the footsteps of his father, and five generations before him - but unlike his predecessors, he is continually faced with the threat of being taken over by those seeking to make the land theirs.

Dutton is the patriarch of his family, and together they must deal with violent and deadly crimes, shifting alliances and the fight to earn respect from Montana's ever-growing town locals.

This season, the Duttons will pay the ultimate price for power and it will even feature a new character - Australian Jacki Weaver who will play Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities.

She won’t be the only Australian to join the cast though, with Finn Little who play as the younger version of Carter.

The brand new season will be a premier two-hour event released on Monday, November 8.

Nitram.

Image: Stan.

Nitram is the first Australian film to be selected for review at the Cannes Film Festival in over a decade, and it will be a difficult but important watch for anyone close to home.

The film will follow the events which led up to one of the darkest moments in Australian history, the 1995 Port Arthur massacre that saw the death of 35 people at the hand of lone gunman, Martin Bryant.