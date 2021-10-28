Every TV show and movie dropping on Stan in November.

We've already made it to November, meaning clammy weather and nights choosing between our bed or the air-conditioned living room downstairs (No? Just me?).
Luckily for us, Stan has just sorted out what we will be doing during this season, by dropping a bunch of new TV shows and movies.
From dramatic returns to juicy dramas and incredibly moving films, here is everything you'll need to add to your watch list this month -including our top five picks.
Watch the trailer for season four of Yellowstone. Post continues after video.
Yellowstone, Season 4.
A brand new season of the number one US show is back, and will continue to follow the journey of a ranching family in Montana as they defend their land from others encroaching on it.