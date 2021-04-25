RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and The Bold Type. Every TV show and movie dropping on Stan in May.

Somehow we've almost made it to May, which means our nights are getting colder and our binge watching sessions are getting longer.

Luckily, Stan has us sorted with a bunch of new TV shows and movies set to drop in the coming weeks.

From reality TV, to juicy drama series and thought-provoking documentaries, we're already trying to decide what to watch first.

Watch the official trailer for Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under below. Post continues below.

So grab your fluffiest blanket and a big ol' cup of tea, because here's everything coming to Stan in May 2021 (including our top five picks).

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Image: Stan.

That's right, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under officially kicks off next week. And we are beyond excited to see what the 10 Aussie and Kiwi queens have to offer.

The new season will of course feature, RuPaul, who will be back hosting the show alongside veteran judge Michelle Visage. Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson will also be joining the judging panel.

We can also expect a bunch of special celebrity guest stars like Taika Waititi, Kylie Minogue, Dannii Minogue and more.

If you haven't seen the show, contestants are given a series of different challenges to complete each week before they get judged by RuPaul and a panel of expert and celebrity judges. Eliminations then take place each week, until only one queen is left standing.