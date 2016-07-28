Clear your schedule. Now. We finally know the premiere date for Gilmore Girls.

The familiar sound of guitar strumming. The familiar sight of Stars Hollow rooftops. Luke’s Diner. The gazebo in the square. It can only mean one thing. Yes, boys and girls, Gilmore Girls is back.

And now – finally – we know when.

Netflix has finally revealed the premiere date for the highly anticipated revival after it was yanked from the small screen in 2007. Ready? Got your calendar open? Good.

Go ahead and clear your schedule on November 25. That’s the date your favourite fast-talking, coffee-chugging, mother-daughter duo will stumble back into your life.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will be released in four 90-minute installments, titled Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall (see what they did there?), with stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Bishop, Sean Gunn and Keiko Agena all reprising their roles.

The premiere announcement came with the above video, which shows Lorelai and Rory sitting at the kitchen table with a cup of joe, asking the big questions.

Like, “Do you think Amy Schumer would like me?”

And, “Do you think John Oliver would find me hot?”

(Both Lorelai, of course.)

The celeb references might have been updated, but it seems not much has changed. And we couldn’t be happier.

The girls are back in town. pic.twitter.com/Tsdjn3JiHF — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) July 27, 2016

Speaking at the launch announcement in Hollywood overnight, the woman you know as Lorelai, Lauren Graham, offered her guess as to why the show, which first aired in 2001, has managed to stand the test of time.

“[It is] extremely comforting in a world that is lacking comfort,” she said, according to Fox News. “It’s so smart and so well written.”

As for returning to life in Stars Hollow, the 49-year-old actress said the whole cast felt like they’d never even left.

“It was literally like no time had passed … It was joyous,” she said. “It was exhilarating; it was the old show.”