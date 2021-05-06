The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday May 7.

Sydneysiders mask up as 'double mutant' virus link sought.

NSW Health is racing to investigate a new 'double mutant' COVID-19 variant from India that is at the centre of Sydney's latest cases.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant shared yesterday the Sydney couple who have tested positive this week at the first locally acquired cases of the B.1.617 mutation, currently spreading rapidly abroad.

Authorities believe at least one other person within the community is unknowingly infected with the virus.

Sydneysiders are again wearing masks on public transport, in supermarkets and Uber rides as health officials race to figure out how the virus escaped hotel quarantine.

Restrictions for Greater Sydney were reimposed on Wednesday, including mandatory masks in indoor settings, a 20-person cap on indoor gatherings, and a ban on singing.

A health alert was issued on Thursday evening for Haymarket restaurant XOPP. Diners present between 1.30 and 2.30pm last Wednesday must be tested and self-isolate until they're negative.

A number of venues have been listed as places where fellow attendees are close contacts who must isolate for 14 days, including the exclusive Royal Sydney Golf Club, a CBD optometrist, and other venues in Paddington, Rushcutters Bay, Moore Park and Collaroy.

Public Health Alert - new and updated cases locations in NSW. pic.twitter.com/3y0CQkDxrt — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) May 6, 2021

Other places - including a number of barbecue shops throughout Sydney - are lower-risk, with fellow visitors asked to isolate until they receive a negative result.

There are also alerts for venues Bondi Trattori in the east and Fratelli Fresh in Westfield Sydney.

New Zealand called a time-out on the travel bubble with NSW on Thursday, suspending quarantine-free travel from the state for 48 hours starting first thing Friday.