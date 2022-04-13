"It works every time": 15 women share the outfit that gets them out of a wardrobe slump.

How many times have you stood in front of your packed closet, scratching your head and wondering why you have no clothes? Yep, we've been there.

With the constant wet weather on the east coast, the return to offices, the seasons changing - and don't even get us started on the news cycle - there's a good chance you're in a bit of a style rut.

What does one even... wear right now? We hear you say.

To spark some much-needed inspiration, we asked our Mamamia community to share the outfit they go to when they're in a wardrobe slump - the look that brings joy, and gets them excited about clothes again.

But first, here's what the Mamamia team are wearing to the office. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Katie.

"Anything with COLOUR. In winter I get bogged down in all-black outfits that don’t spark as much joy. So if I’m feeling unenthused, I chuck on a few random bright pieces in a comfy combo like this and instantly feel more like myself again."