New rules for Sydney amid jump in cases: What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

Sydney case numbers make an "extremely concerning" jump.

NSW has recorded a record 466 community cases of COVID-19, a jump of 121 on Friday's result.

The state also recorded four deaths, bringing the total death toll for the latest outbreak to 43. The new fatalities involved a woman in her 40s in palliative care, a man in his 70s who was vaccinated but did have preexisting conditions, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 70s.

There are currently 378 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital in NSW, with 64 people in intensive care, 29 of whom require ventilation.

There were 129,352 COVID-19 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with the previous day’s total of 127,988.

NSW Health administered 29,397 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, including 7,988 at the vaccination centre at Sydney Olympic Park. — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 14, 2021

Describing the situation as "extremely concerning", Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that while case numbers in Fairfield and Canterbury-Bankstown have stabilised, they are rising in Blacktown, Doonside, Mount Druitt, Maryland, Guildford and Auburn.

Twenty-six cases were also recorded in the regional city Dubbo and surrounding areas, with the Premier flagging a likely expansion of western NSW LGAs in lockdown.

Meanwhile, Armidale's lockdown will be extended for a further week, despite recording no additional cases.

"Health has recommended that the lockdown be extended for a further seven days to make sure there are not any undetected cases," the Premier said.

Premier Berejiklian again stressed vaccination as the path out of lockdown, with the state currently sitting at 50 per cent of eligible residents having received their first dose.

"The key to our freedom is 70 per cent double dose and we estimate New South Wales will be at that at the end of October," she said.