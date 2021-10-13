Should I Watch It? SBS' compelling gold rush murder mystery, New Gold Mountain.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

Australia's gold rush has been mined (sorry, not sorry) for content plenty of times before, but those stories have never looked like this.

New Gold Mountain, a new four-part series screening on SBS, brings a fresh perspective to the deeply political gold rush period of the 1860s.

Set in Ballarat, the story follows the murder of a white woman, whose body is discovered near a Chinese mining camp.

What follows is a murder mystery shrouded in prejudice.

Below I unpack what New Gold Mountain is about and whether you should watch it:

What is New Gold Mountain about?

New Gold Mountain explores 1850s from the perspective of Chinese miners, who were instrumental but mostly thankless in the success of the Australian gold rush.

The story centres around Leung Wei Shing (Mulan's Yoson An), the leader of the Chinese operation who is trying to remain in control of the camp, establish a fairer tax deal for his people and uh, skim a little extra $$$ off the top for himself and his brother.

He must try and prove his value - and hide his deceit - when Zhang Lei (Mabel Li), the ambitious, scathing daughter of a powerful Chinese leader comes to town.

So, things are already pretty complicated for him when a white woman is found murdered.

