New findings link certain tattoo ink colours with cancer risk.

If you needed another reason to reconsider your new tattoo, this could be it.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) have released new findings that link certain types of tattoo ink with cancer. Weirdly, some colours are riskier than others – with the international colour for danger, red, topping the list.

Blue, green, and black followed closely behind. But before you panic, you should note that it’s not all tattoo inks that are potentially causing cancer.

According to the ECHA, a recent influx of cheap Chinese inks entering the market could be to blame, as they haven’t undergone the stringent testing for carcinogens as other brands. (Post continues after gallery.)

“Many reports show concerns for public health stemming from the composition of inks used for tattooing,” said the coverage from The Sun.

“The most severe concerns are allergies caused by the substances in the inks and possible carcinogenic, mutagenic or reproductive toxic effects.”

While cancer is the worst possible scenario, scientists also warn the other risk factors are still quite troublesome.

“Other side effects include serious allergic reactions to the suspect ink and painful itching which can last for years.”

So how has this been allowed to happen? And should we be requesting a certain brand of ink before our next tattoo?

According to Terry Slevin, the chair of the Occupational and Environmental Cancer Risk Committee for Cancer Council Australia, nothing has yet been proven in terms of the definite links between tattoo inks and cancer.

"Various theories have been put forward about possible adverse effects of tattooing. However, so far there is no evidence we are aware of, of anyone having had a cancer diagnosed that is directly attributable to tattooing," says Slevin.

"But that does not mean it is not possible. We know from other chemical exposures that it usually takes decades before we start seeing the health effects. This is an area where more research is certainly warranted given the enormous increase in the number of people being tattooed and the amount of skin being exposed to tattoo ink."

His advice to those worried about cancer-causing ingredients in tattoo ink is simple: don't get a tattoo.

