The COVID news you need to know today, Friday January 7.

The coronavirus pandemic is reaching new peaks in Australia this week off the back of a busy Christmas and New Year's period, and governments are today starting to bring back restrictions.

Before we whip around the new rules, here are the COVID numbers we have so far:

New South Wales: 38,625 new cases, 11 deaths, 134 in ICU, 1738 in hospital.

Victoria: 21,728 new cases, 6 deaths, 58 in ICU, 644 in hospital.

Here's the latest COVID news across Australia:

Victorians required to report positive RAT results to health department, as density limits re-introduced.

Victorians will now be required to log their positive rapid antigen COVID-19 test result with the state's health department through an online form expected to go live from Friday afternoon.

Alternatively, they can alert authorities over the phone.

The numbers will be reported alongside PCR test cases each day, once the system is up and running.

As of 11.59pm Thursday, Victorians who test positive on a RAT will need to isolate for seven days and notify their contacts - just as they would if they tested positive on a PCR. It will save people from having to line up and wait for a PCR result to be officially diagnosed with COVID-19.

New testing requirements are coming into effect tonight. From 11:59pm 6 January people who test positive on a Rapid Antigen Test will need to isolate for seven days and notify their contacts - just as they would if they tested positive on a PCR. pic.twitter.com/fJNuCfxmOO — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) January 6, 2022

The state has also decided to reinstate density quotas of two square metres at indoors hospitality venues, including restaurants, cafés, pubs and nightclubs along with entertainment venues including arcades and amusement parks, casinos and gaming venues.