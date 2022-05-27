"I always get compliments wearing them": 17 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

Winter is mere days away, and one of the few upsides of that is the fits we get to wear.

Are you as excited about winter fashion as we are? Well get on board, because it's looking like a colourful season ahead!

In May, the Mamamia team shopped a bunch of cosy new clothes and vivid accessories to brighten both our looks and our moods for when it's freezing outside.

Video via Mamamia.

From the patterned blouse we're obsessed with to ALL the winter shoes, here are our latest purchases.

"I was about to buy myself a standard black puffer but I saw this cobalt blue option and thought why not! Channelling a bit of Kim K energy in my everyday." - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle and co-host of What Are You Wearing?.

Image: Supplied.