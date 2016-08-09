“I’m thinking of going shorter,” would have to be the single most terrifying phrase you could say to a hairdresser.

It’s basically a green flag for your trusted stylist to, well, go completely crazy. And let’s be honest – is there anything in the world more terrifying than a hairdresser with permission to cut?

Now there is. A scary/kind of tempting new hair cutting trend has found its way to mainstream salons, and to be honest, we’re freaking out.

Behold, the ‘clipper cut’:

#chopchop#clipperbob @ysparkaustralia barber comb #sydneysalon @sachajuan_anz straight and shine spray A video posted by District Salon (@districtsalonsydney) on Oct 28, 2015 at 1:48pm PDT

The ‘clipper cut’ involves replacing traditional hairdressing scissors with an electric razor, commonly used for shaving heads or fading into blunt hairdos cropped close to the skin.

Like a lawn mower, they’ll move around your terrified noggin until your hair sits in a straight bob. The key? Not moving. (Actually, try not to breathe, either. There are no second chances on this one.)

If things go right, you will walk out with a picture-perfect blunt bob.