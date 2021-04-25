The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday April 26.

WA Premier Mark McGowan to decide today whether to extend Perth's three-day lockdown.

Perth will be subject to extended COVID-19 restrictions past an initial lockdown period of three days, Premier Mark McGowan says.

The West Australian capital and neighbouring Peel region were due to emerge from three days of lockdown at midnight Monday, but Mr McGowan has tempered expectations, and is due to provide an update through the day.

"I'm sure there will be some further measures that continue," he told reporters on Sunday.

"What they are, we won't know until tomorrow morning. We'll get health advice ... and I think people should get used to the prospect that there will be some further measures continued beyond Monday."

The COVID case in Perth is a man who returned from India after being given an exemption to travel there for a wedding.



Other Australians believe that the exemption system is nothing more than a lottery. @eddy_meyer #9News pic.twitter.com/T7rJOjpYlQ — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) April 25, 2021

The premier expected more than Saturday's 12,000 COVID tests to be completed on Sunday, which would help health officials determine the path forward. The lockdown was sparked by two 'local' transmission cases which have been traced back to a Perth Mercure Hotel used for quarantine. There were no new cases of community transmission detected on Sunday.

Patient zero was revealed over the weekend to be a man who returned from India after being given an exemption to travel there for a wedding.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has been scathing of the process that allowed that particular travel exemption, and of the government's refusal to provide alternative facilities for quarantine such as defence bases and the Christmas Island detention centre

Defence Minister Peter Dutton told ABC Insiders over the weekend such facilities are "not fit for purpose".