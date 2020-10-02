"I've been wearing it every single day." 20 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

From high-end goodies to brilliant budget buys, we need to talk about so many new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products we are loving sick.

Here you’ll find reviews of the most exciting beauty products that launched in September, as well as the cult products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

But first, Mamamia tries multi-masking. Post continues below.



"I'm a sucker for a lip balm. They're just glossy enough to look like a lip gloss but not sticky or glittery. This one's packed with lanolin to keep my lips hydrated but also has a gorgeous shine. But the main reason I love it: the smell. The strawberry scent smells exactly like a strawberry milkshake without being too strong that it gives you a headache. Winning." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

