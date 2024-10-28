'My skin's never looked better!' All the beauty products we're loving this month.

Mamamia's beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the products our team are loving — from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

Something happened and suddenly we're at the end of October with a big ol' pile of beauty launches to share with you.

Watch: While you're here, let's revisit Bethenny Frankel discovering MCoBeauty.



Video credit:TikTok./Bethanny Frankel.

The Mamamia team have tried and tested plenty of new skincare, makeup, hair and body products in October — and our beauty round-up is positively bursting with some banger recommendations this month.

Here you'll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in October 2024, as well as the old favourites we've rediscovered.