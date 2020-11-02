"I'm scared to live a day without it." The 16 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Would you look at that! There's only two months to go in the year that has absolutely TESTED us. How good. While 2020 will surely go down as one of the most ~interesting~ years, we're at least pleased with the beauty industry's solid offerings this month.

From the lightweight foundation that's perfect for summer, to the exfoliating mask that'll have your skin feeling smoother than ever, here are our 16 picks for the best new product launches of the month (and some cult faves that've re-appeared on our shelves!).

Shall we?

"I love the original Jojoba oil so I was really excited to try this and oh my, it did not disappoint. I used it for the first time recently before going out and the luminous, almost rose gold shimmer it leaves on the skin is beautiful. I wore it across my décolletage and shoulders, but it can be worn on the face too. I’ll be slathered in it all summer, that’s for sure." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle writer.

Image: Supplied

"This isn’t a new product, but I only just bought it and I love it. I used to use pomade, but it made my brows too heavy and hectic looking. This is much more natural. The pencil is super thin and the colour range is really good - the dark brown isn’t too warm, unlike a few others I've tried." - Talia Phillips, Strategy Manager.

Image: Supplied