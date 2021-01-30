"My skin is in the best shape it's ever been in." 15 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

From January to December 2021, there are going to be plenty of exciting beauty launches to spend our hard-earned money on.

To kick things off, we need to tell you about some new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products that we're loving this month.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in January, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

"A few weeks ago I broke out like crazy from slapping a random sunscreen on my face. I took to my Instagram Stories to ask my mates if they knew of an option that wouldn't clog up my pores and have this effect! I was recommended this one, which is oil free and targeted to acne-prone skin, and I've been using it on my face for beach days since. It's a lovely consistency, looks like sunscreen but feels like skincare, and it DOESN'T make me break out. Hallelujah." – Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

