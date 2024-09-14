'I live in comfy runners. Here are 5 ways I styled this year's cult sneaker on a budget.'

I think I was born in the wrong era. For decades, I was made to wear heels, boots and sandals to work, but these days, it's perfectly fine (if not encouraged) to wear runners basically everywhere — including work.

As a woman who has never kept on a pair of uncomfortable shoes, I have embraced this trend wholeheartedly. I value comfort above all else in my footwear and I wear runners every single day as the heels from my younger years gather dust in the storage cupboard.

But I must admit, I get into a rut with my runners — wearing the same, safe styles again and again. I was ready for something new and was lucky enough to cop an invitation to New Balance's Melbourne headquarters to get a cheeky sneak peek at their 24/25 collection.

While down in the city of culture and coffee (which is also my birthplace), I was gifted New Balance's 9060 shoes. You know the ones. These runners are super edgy and eye-catching.

I was overwhelmed by the colour options (they're all so damn cute) but I decided to go with a bold darker vibe, which I think will make any outfit pop, plus will blend nicely with black pants or stockings as the seasons shift to the warmer months.

The iconic 9060 shoes. Image: New Balance.