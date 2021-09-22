Hospital dramas have a long and successful history of telling emotionally charged stories in a world that literally deals with life and death.

For nearly 20 years, the hospital drama crown has sat firmly atop of the head of the iconic Grey's Anatomy. A series which enticed audiences to fall in love with a group of surgeons, and become just as invested in their wild love lives, as the stories of the patients they saved.

Now, another series has stepped in to take the crown and it's safe to say that if you're obsessed with Grey’s Anatomy, you’ll fall deeply in love with New Amsterdam on Stan.

Inspired by a true story, New Amsterdam is a compelling medical drama based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer.

The fourth season of the beloved drama is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 22, only on Stan.

The series kicked off when Dr. Max Goodwin (played by 90210 star Ryan Eggold) became the medical director of New Amsterdam hospital, one of the United States' oldest public hospitals.

His arrival caused a stir because the facility had been severely overlooked and poorly run, resulting in the patients not always receiving the medical care they needed. Cutting through the red tape and bureaucracy, Max started work at the hospital by firing the entire cardio-thoracic surgical department and gave the ok to eliminate the waiting room, sending sick patients straight to beds.

Take a look at the trailer for New Amsterdam season four, coming only to Stan.

Max also initially butted heads with the hospital's chief of oncology, Dr. Helen Sharpe (played by Freema Agyeman). Of course, now that we're about to be four seasons into the series, we know their initial chemistry was only just getting started in those earlier seasons.

What New Amsterdam gets so right is mixing the drama and personal stories that dwell within the walls of one of New York's most active yet dilapidated hospitals, with the intriguing lives and careers of the doctors who work there.

Some of the most heart-pounding, grip-the-arm-of-your-couch episodes from New Amsterdam include a massive blizzard that cuts all power and heat to the hospital, leaving the team in desperate circumstances where they must keep patients alive while performing surgeries in darkness. Along with an ambulance crash that puts the lives of the main characters at risk, and a look at how the hospital deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.