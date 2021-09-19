"You REALLY kissed me." 6 things you didn't know about Never Been Kissed.

In 1999, Never Been Kissed dropped and joined the iconic repertoire of high school rom-com classics.

Starring Drew Barrymore, the film follows a 25-year-old named Josie Geller who gets assigned a story at her paper, where she goes undercover at a high school to discover what kids are really doing in the 90s.

And, while perhaps a little problematic in hindsight, the 25-year-old falls in love with her teacher: Mr Coulson.

Watch the trailer for Never Been Kissed. Post continues below.



Video via 20th Century Fox.

Looking beyond that, it's a feel-good film that will always hold a special place in our heart.

So, we decided to take a look back at six things you probably didn't know about the movie.

1. James Franco made his big film debut in Never Been Kissed.

Yep. Never Been Kissed was James Franco's first "big" role. But you'd easily miss him if you weren't specifically looking for him.

The actor starred as one of the popular kids with a few lines in the film, and went on to star in Freaks and Geeks the same year.

That's James Franco.