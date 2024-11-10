Doctors told Kimberley her 4-week-old had wind. Then an intern discovered the truth.

Kimberley's son Patrick was four weeks old when she noticed something was… off.

"He grunted a lot. He sweated a lot. He was always hot," the mum-of-two shared with Mamamia, remembering the large size of Patty's stomach.

Concerned, Kimberley reached out to her local GP, who had delivered Patrick by C-Section. He reassured the parents that the four-week-old just had wind.

Watch: Hospital staff sing to Patrick during his treatment. Post continues after video.



Video: Supplied.

"His words were, 'You've just got a big baby. Some babies cry, some babies grunt, and you've just got a grunter,'" she recalls.

Kimberley sought a second opinion from the maternal nurse, who agreed with the GP, telling the mum "that's what babies look like".

As Patrick was her second child, Kimberley knew that babies can have big tummies. After all, her first son Harry was a windy baby. She had no reason not to believe the medical professionals. Until he had one particularly "rough day".

"He hadn't done a poo for a couple of days, so he was really unsettled," Kimberley shared. "I was feeding him in my car at Bunnings and he just couldn't latch. He could not get comfortable, and he couldn't bend his body because his belly was really hard."