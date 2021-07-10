About two weeks ago, a little show called Sex/Life landed on Netflix and threw a partly locked-down Australia into chaos.

Thousands of women were introduced to something rarely seen on television.

No, I'm not talking about full-frontal peen (that too, though).

Sex/Life follows Billie, a new mother-of-two who is married to the wonderful/perfect/kind/ boring Cooper.

But you see, she also spends plenty of time fantasising about her ex-boyfriend (aforementioned full-frontal peen owner), Brad.

I'm hesitant to call this plot-heavy TV porn 'revolutionary', but it did put a breastfeeding young mum's sex life at the centre of one very sexy story — and with that, we were hooked.

It got us wondering, where did this concept come from? What is it like filming such graphic sex scenes? And excuse me, what about that cliffhanger?

So, here are five things you may not know about Netflix's Sex/Life.

Sex/Life was based on a true story.

As it happens, the inspiration for Sex/Life came from one self-published author, BB Easton, who recounted her sexual experiences (pre-husband) in her 2016 memoir titled: 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

"[Writing] was the most cathartic experience for me," the author (and former school psychologist!) said to Oprah Daily.

"It helped me form a bridge between my current life and the girl I used to be. I was living my current life, but I was writing about all these fun experiences, and it helped me feel like I was the same person."

Like the title of her memoir suggests, instead of focusing on one lover like Billie, Easton wrote about four men she slept with including a tattoo artist, a punk rocker out on parole, and a heavy-metal bass player.