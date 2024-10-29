The Aussie show that is unexpectedly blowing up on Netflix.

Imagine Succession… but in the Aussie outback.

Netflix's new show Territory has been trending since its release and it seems that mixing family drama with business is still hotter than ever.

With themes of legacy, power, and family at the centre of Territory, the show feels quintessentially Australian at its core and features a cast of talented rising and established stars.

Here's everything we know about Territory, from the plot, the cast, as well as any details about future seasons.

Watch the trailer for Territory. Article continues after video.



Source: Netflix

What is Territory about?

Territory is an Aussie drama series based around the ruthless fight for power over the Lawson family's Marianne Station — the largest cattle station in Australia.

With the lack of a clear heir, rival factions start to emerge in the bid for control, including cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners. The Lawsons, meanwhile, are battling for ownership of their billion-dollar ranch while trying to keep the circling sharks at bay.

Who is the cast of Territory?

Image: Netflix