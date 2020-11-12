A study has found the 10 funniest sitcoms of all time and the results are... controversial.

Perhaps the ~most important~ study to come out of 2020 has found the top 10 funniest sitcoms of all time, and the results are... just a tad controversial.

This week, OnBuy.com revealed the comedy shows that are most likely to elicit laughs from their audiences (yes, it was measured by the total laughter duration audiences had while viewing each show) by sitting 120 volunteers down and asking them to binge-watch ten different series.

Now, we can only imagine this study was a long-time coming.

Waiting for 120 volunteers to finish thousands of hours worth of TV? 2020 has been long, but these must be some avid comedy-watchers.

And while we respect the process, Seinfield didn't make it in the top 10, and frankly, that seems like a miscarriage of justice.

But nonetheless, if ever there was a time we all needed a laugh, it's now.

So without further ado, we provide you: OnBuy's list of the funniest sitcoms of all time - with a side of our unsolicited commentary, of course.

1. The Office (US Edition)

The Office is a simple, yet effective beast. Following the everyday lives of coworkers at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, the show is hilarious in its take on the mundanity of office life.

The series ran for nine seasons over eight years, and cemented a place in both our hearts, and on this list.