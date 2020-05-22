Naked contestants and three wives: 6 reality TV shows you'll become weirdly obsessed with.

The world is a weird place right now, which makes it the perfect time for weirdly niche reality shows.

You see, we don’t have very many other options: There’s MasterChef of course, but that’s about… it, at the moment. The latest season of Bachelor In Paradise is coming, hopefully sometime in the next decade, and production of many other shows including The Bachelor were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is exactly how we imagine a reality TV job interview would go. Post continues below video.

So we’re getting desperate for content. That got me thinking about the time I started watching a reality TV competition about glass blowing – as a joke – when my boyfriend and I were arguing about what to watch, but then four hours later we rose from our couch, experts in glass technique and passionate supporters of glass blown to look like a chandelier made out of meat.

I want to share the joy and knowledge that came from that afternoon with you, plus more, with a selection of strangely niche, yet very watchable reality TV shows to get into this weekend.

Blown Away, Netflix.

Okay, I know.

A glass blowing competition does not sound that exciting, but it is - trust me.

In terms of the passion and technique of the craft, Blown Away is like the MasterChef of glass blowing. But it also has the drama of less wholesome reality shows, like drama between contestants and a lot - like, a lot - of snark.