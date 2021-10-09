In 2007, Nelly Furtado was at the height of her success. Then she had a nervous breakdown.

Nelly Furtado was one of the biggest names of the early '00s.

Her songs, 'Maneater' and 'I'm Like A Bird', dominated the charts and are still played nostalgically today. But for the past five years, the Canadian singer has disappeared from the music scene - quite possibly, for good.

Nelly Furtado was the definition of an overnight success. Dropping her debut album Whoa, Nelly! in 2000. The album included chart-topping singles 'I'm Like A Bird' and 'Turn Off The Light' and sold six million copies worldwide.

Want to see a throwback? Watch some of the music video for 'Maneater'. Post continues after video.



Video via Nelly Furtado.

Three years later, Furtado released her second album Folklore, selling two million copies. That same year, she welcomed her daughter, Nevis.

In 2006, Furtado joined Interscope Records, where she teamed up with friend and music producer Timbaland for the biggest album of her career, Loose.

"There was a really weird work schedule [when creating that album]," Furtado told Fader in 2016.

"I personally would be hanging out at the beach, in the pool with my daughter, working on my suntan, and then I would head to the studio at like, 8pm.

"Tim would get there at 8.30, 9. We’d work, and then by 1am, I’d be really tired, because I was getting up with my daughter on her schedule around 7am, so I'd go to this little room and crash on the couch for like an hour," she said.

"Tim and his friends would go to the club, listen to the music, study what people are dancing to. He’d come back at 4am, and we might work for another hour or three, then I’d go home."

Nelly Furtado and Timbaland. Image: Getty.