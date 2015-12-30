'Neighbours' star Matt Wilson engaged to girlfriend Sharn Norman.

Neighbours star Matt Wilson is celebrating after popping the question to girlfriend Sharn Norman – during a romantic game of…mini golf?

While it’s not the most obvious location for a proposal, the pair soon showed off their sense of humour while sharing the happy news on social media.

Wilson uploaded a photo of the newly-engaged couple, golf clubs in hand, to Instagram with the caption: "Putt Putt can make or break a relationship so I PROPOSED we ENGAGE in fair play for the rest of our lives. #dowhatbeyoncesays @sharnnorman".

Meanwhile, Norman shared the same photo with the caption: "Dear Future Husband, for the record I let you win so I could keep the ring #feyonce @mattywilson."

The unique proposal took place on a mini golf course at Burrill Lake in NSW.

Wilson is a Neighbours newcomer after joining the cult soap in June. The former tradie plays gay stripper Aaron Brennan on the show.

He won the title of Australia's Hottest Tradie in 2010 and was a 2011 Cleo Bachelor Of The Year nominee. He also models for swimwear and underwear brand aussieBum.

Norman is a publicist at Channel Nine.

Congratulations to the happy couple - we love their unique engagement story.

What's your proposal story?

