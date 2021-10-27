After a night out, Zara woke to an "agonising pain" in her leg and no memory of the night before.

Two weeks ago, Zara Owen (not pictured) woke up in her bed with "sharp agonising pain" in her leg and no memory of the night before.

The 19-year-old University of Nottingham student had been out with friends at a nightclub in Nottingham, England when she believes she was spiked with a needle.

"I had less than I usually have to drink if I were on a night out and I ate beforehand," Zara wrote in a post on Facebook, and later shared on Twitter.

"I remember going in, through a metal detector and going to the bar. And that’s where my memory fails me."

That night, she texted her friend "insisting I was sober but according to him I didn't make sense". Her housemate ended up ordering her an Uber home.

"I woke up the next morning in my bed with almost zero recollection from that night."

"I woke up fine, no hangover or anything but a sharp agonising pain in my leg... I had to go to campus and I realised I had a massive limp. If my memory was there I would’ve neglected this but this is a thing that never, ever happens to me and it really confused me."

i got spiked monday night, please read and share, and mostly keep safe <3 pic.twitter.com/O8UZalkAZc — zara owen (@zaraowenx) October 14, 2021

Zara said she decided to go to hospital to get checked out but later went home after waiting for several hours.

"I felt my leg and examined it to a further extent as I didn't get any help medically. I touched the part where I was in the most pain and I found a pinprick. I had been spiked," she wrote.