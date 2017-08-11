BREAKING IT DOWN: Exactly what you need to know about the postal vote.

What exactly is a postal vote?

This postal vote will be used to gauge public opinion regarding if same-sex couples should be able to marry in Australia. This vote is not compulsory and not binding. It will be run by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

How do I know if I am registered to vote?

If you registered yourself in the Australian Electoral Commission’s (AEC) electoral roll for the last Federal or State election, and you have not changed your address since, then you are automatically registered. However, if your address is no longer the same, then you must change your details in the AEC.

As of March 2017, there is nearly 14% of those aged below 25 missing from the electoral roll and about 800,000 overall.

If you have just turned 18, and this is your first vote, then you must enrol to vote. If you are currently 17, but will be 18 by September 12, then you can still enrol.

How do I post a letter?

Many young people eligible to vote may have never even posted a letter before. Don’t fear though, all this information will be provided when you receive the ballot form.

What are the important dates that I need to know?

August 24 – you have until August 24 to register with the AEC or to change your address.

September 12 – the first letters will be received to those registered in the electoral commission.

November 7 – you have until this date to post the letters back. That gives you just over three weeks to complete the vote and put it in the mailbox.

November 15 – the result from the postal vote is expected to be announced.

What if I am overseas at the time of the postal vote?

You can still vote.

All you need to do is tell the Australian Electoral Commission that you will be overseas at the time and provide them with an address for them to send you the form. You can do that here.