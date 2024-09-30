Nedd Brockmann's mum Kylie watched him run across Australia. For 47 days, she was terrified.

At 23, Nedd Brockmann became the fastest Australian to ever run across the length of the country, averaging nearly 100 kilometres a day while raising money for charity. In an edited extract from Nedd's new book, Fire Up!, his mum Kylie Brockmann shares exactly what it was like watching her boy attempt such a gruelling feat.

Nedd was determined from an early age.

When he was just 14 months old, I remember trying to feed him in the high chair, but every time I tried to get the spoon into his mouth, he wouldn't accept it.

It turned into a bit of a stand-off and I started getting really frustrated, so I took a moment to compose myself and went to get a cloth to wipe his face. When I turned back around, Nedd was holding the spoon perfectly and feeding himself.

From a young age, he showed that sort of determination to do things on his own.

As a boy, Nedd was always very intense. Around Year 7, he'd started rowing and had been sent home from school for the Christmas holidays with a strength program to follow that involved doing push-ups.

One day, I remember watching him do them and I saw that, like most kids, he wasn't performing the full range of his push-ups and was just bouncing up and down with a minimal bend of the elbows.

I pointed that out and told Nedd that to build up the strength to do a push-up with proper form, he should start by putting his knees down. That was probably quite demoralising for him, but once he understood what I was getting at, he took it on board and just kept practising and practising.

By the time Nedd went back to school, he could do quite a few push-ups on his toes, but he wasn't satisfied with that. He vowed he was going to do 100 push-ups every single day until he could do them with ease. And that is exactly what he did.