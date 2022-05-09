Four years ago Ncuti Gatwa was homeless. Now he's been named as the 14th Doctor Who.

For fans of the hit Netflix series, Sex Education, it's hard to believe that actor Ncuti Gatwa who plays the beloved character of Eric Effiong, was homeless and hungry in 2018.

Now, just four years later, Gatwa has landed the iconic role of the 14th Doctor Who, a part previously held by a list of well-known actors including Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant and Matt Smith.

Fans and friends have reacted excitedly to the announcement that Gatwa will be the first black actor to be cast as the primary incarnation of the Time Lord.

Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page offered his congratulations on Instagram while his Sex Education co-star Gillian Anderson was one of the first to share the good news via Twitter, writing "Congratulations to this little ray of sunshine".

The official announcement from the BBC came just before Gatwa was pictured on the red carpet at the BAFTA awards, where he was nominated for Best Male Comedy Actor.

Gatwa gave a statement to the BBC about how he felt after the official Doctor Who announcement.

"It feels really amazing. It's a true honour. This role is an institution, and it's so iconic," Gatwa said.

"I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best.

"Unlike the Doctor, I only have one heart, but I'm giving it all to this show."

On his Instagram account, Gatwa shared his good news to his over 2.6 million fans with a post of two hearts, a plus sign and a blue square, symbolising the Doctor's two hearts and his blue time-travelling spaceship, the TARDIS.