Peppa Pig videos leaving kids 'traumatised'.

Oh Peppa.

It seems not even Peppa Pig is sacred these days.

Everyone’s favourite swine-ette Peppa Pig has been causing more trouble than just jumping in puddles after a series of “naughty Peppa Pig” videos were released on the allegedly child safe app YouTube Kids.

It seems not even Peppa Pig is sacred these days. Image via YouTube.

No, not that kind of video – she hasn’t even started dating Danny Dog yet – but a series of mock animations of Peppa as a "ganstga".

While Peppa might have been naughty when she shouted “chocolate cake” continuously or when she made the password for her treehouse “Daddy’s Big Tummy” - nothing could prepare you for this.

Peppa with knives and guns and even setting a house on fire.

Oh what a naughty Piggy.

"The whole video was vile.” Image via YouTube.

According to The Sun one shocked British mother who thought her three-year-old was safe ensconced in his Ipad while she dished out the mushy peas was horrified to glance at her toddler’s device and see Peppa as she’d never before been cast – a villain.

"When I looked over his shoulder I saw a terrifying witch abducting George."