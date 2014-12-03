lifestyle

Your child is more likely to be naughty if they have one of these names.

So you’re in the process of choosing a baby name. Well, here’s a word of advice, you might not want to choose one of the names that has been linked to ‘naughty’ children. (Or actually, maybe you do? To each their own).

Metro UK reports a study that looked at the good behaviour patterns and names of more than 63,000 children, has concluded the names of children that are most likely to be ‘naughty’ or ‘nice’.

And according to the findings, if your son is running through the house, throwing paint at the walls and swearing obscenities he learnt from school, his name is probably Joseph. Apparently that’s the naughtiest name of them all.

And if your little girl is throwing a tantrum because you won’t buy her a $35 gum ball machine, guess what? Her name is most likely Ella.

But never fear, your child is more likely to help an elderly woman cross the road, say their “please” and “thank you” after dinner, and clean their room if you’ve got an Amy or Jacob on your hands.

So there is still hope. You just have to choose wisely.

Is your child’s name on the list? Are they more likely to be ‘naughty’ or ‘nice’?
This post first appeared on www.ivillage.com.au

