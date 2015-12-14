I mentioned at the start of this Natural Instinct series that I am shameless when it comes to asking nosy questions about other people’s beauty routines.

As a result, I feel like I’ve become a bit of a skin expert in the past few months.

But one thing I still don’t know much about is hair. My bathroom cabinet is full of products that I buy optimistically in the hope I will somehow learn to use them which I never do. That’s why I thought I should talk to someone who knows more than I do. I didn’t have to look far.

Lizzie Marton is our resident hair chameleon at The Glow who likes a hair change as much as me.

Today, I pick her brain about all things health and hair.

Q: Lizzie. You have glorious hair. Tell me exactly what you do with it each day.

Oh stop it! But I do take care of it, so thank you for noticing. In the morning I am usually in a terrible rush, so my routine needs to be quick and simple. I like to play around with styles – if I want more volume I will use a sea salt spray, and a good quality hair spray, if I want it straight, I usually just put a smoothing product in the ends so it stays hydrated and sleek.

I don’t like to use too much though, and nothing with too many chemicals in it — anything with elderflower in it is fabulous. It’s a potent antioxidant high in Vitamins A and C, making it really nourishing. I keep dry shampoo in my desk for when I need to freshen up my locks throughout the day. At night I usually just wash it if I need to, and once a week I will use a treatment.

Q: Is there a hair care product that you avoid?

For me, it is anything with too many chemicals in it that will strip your hair of its natural oils. I think it’s important to let our hair regulate itself with natural oils as much as possible. Plus anything that smells too overpowering.

Q: I wash my hair every day. How often do you wash yours?

I have normal hair – so in winter I wash it every two to three days with a natural product. It is all about paying attention to what kind of hair you have and what it needs. In summer, when I swim more often, I wash it more often. I just try to keep it simple and not over wash it – because then I find it becomes too dry.

Q: How often have you had it dyed? Are you worried about how that can change the texture and make it harder to style?

Great question. I usually dye my hair around every three months. I get six-month-dye (you can read about that on The Glow) so the regrowth isn’t as noticeable. I find that if I look after my hair after dying it by using natural treatments, it is healthy and shiny. I just don’t overcomplicate things – keep it simple. I love a little colour to mix things up, but it’s all about maintaining the care afterwards that is important.