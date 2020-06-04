From face oils to hair masks: 4 lush winter beauty products and their 'savey' dupes.

Anyone feeling like winter is sucking the plump, juicy moisture out of their face, hair and body? Same.

It’s around this time of year we start turning to luscious creams, hydrating masks and soothing oils to give our dehydrated bodies the extra care they need when the weather drops and the track pants stay on.

Everyone’s got a different budget for beauty products – some are fortunate to be able to splurge on luxurious products that make them feel like a billion bucks, and look like pieces of art sitting on the bathroom sink.

Others prefer a humble yet equally delicious taste of self-care with a more affordable price tag.

The good news? There are so many brilliant natural beauty products out there that can wrap you up in a warm, nourishing hug, no matter your beauty budget.

Keep scrolling for four very lush, very bougie natural winter beauty products AND their hard-working ‘savey’ dupes from our friends at Nourished Life, Australia’s home of clean beauty.

1. Face oils.

Spendy: Dr Alkaitis Organic Ageless Facial Elixir, 30ml for $179.95.

We might as well kick off with the bougiest of natural facial serums. This bottle of goodness is exxy, but if you're after the top of the line in organic, sustainable beauty, this is it.

This product contains organic ingredients including the brand's potent 'Signature Skin Renewing and Rejuvenating Oil Complex' (features Andiroba Oil, Marula Oil, Maracuja Oil, Jojoba Oil and more), 24 natural extracts, Vitamin E and Ayurvedic herbs. Together, these work to support cell renewal, visibly smooth the skin surface, deeply moisturise, refine pores and promote a healthy glow. Yep, it's a lot.

The texture is similar to an oil and a little goes a long way. And yes, it does have an earthy scent, but that's just what the ingredients smell like!