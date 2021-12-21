The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday December 22.

Unscheduled national cabinet meets as COVID cases rise.

The prime minister will discuss an indoor mask mandate with state and territory leaders after the ACT reimposed the measure and other states weigh it up.

Scott Morrison will use the "informal" national cabinet meeting on Wednesday to urge states to hold the line on restrictions, having dismissed a return to lockdowns.

"We're not going back to lockdowns. We're not going back to shutting down peoples' lives," he said.

"We're going forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility. There will be other variants beyond Omicron and we have to ensure we are putting in place measures that Australians can live with."

National cabinet will also receive advice on whether three jabs will be needed for someone to be defined as fully vaccinated, as well as if the time frame between a second and third jab should be shortened.

More than 1.3 million Australians have received a booster shot and the double-dose vaccination rate for people aged 16 and older has surpassed 90 per cent.

It comes as the Nine newspapers cite modelling being prepared for national cabinet predicting up to 200,000 cases a day by late January or early February if there are no low to medium level restrictions in place.

Exclusive: Surging Omicron infections will overwhelm the health system unless some restrictions return, according to modelling prepared for national cabinet | @Dana_Adele https://t.co/lsCsswon5w — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) December 21, 2021

NSW had a record 3057 new infections and two more deaths on Monday, while Victoria recorded 1245 new cases alongside six additional deaths.

Meanwhile South Australia reported 154 new infections, Queensland 86, the ACT 16, the Northern Territory 14 and Tasmania four.