"Completely back to normal": Scott Morrison unveils new 4-step plan for tackling COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants Australians to know that he has "a new deal for Australians" when it comes to tackling COVID-19.

It's a four-part plan to get the country, in his words, "completely back to normal".

Agreed upon by state and federal leaders at Friday's National Cabinet Meeting, the plan aims to move Australia from a strategy designed to suppress community transmission, to one where enough of us are vaccinated that we can live more safely with the virus and focus on preventing serious illness and death.

This daily infographic provides the total number of vaccine doses administered in Australia as of 30 June 2021. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine information here: https://t.co/vqZuOLzB2P pic.twitter.com/594CrFZ8sv — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) July 1, 2021

Getting there involves a range of tactics, including pushing on with the beleaguered vaccine rollout, making significant cuts to international arrivals and trying new quarantine arrangements.

The Prime Minister did stress that the precise details of the phases would be finalised in the coming weeks based on medical information and modelling. So, unfortunately, the 'whens' of it all are still rather up in the air.